Former Luton defender Justin targets World Cup spot with England after making Nations League squad

Ex-Hatter James Justin has set his sights on representing England at the World Cup later this year.

The Three Lions will head to Qatar in November as they have been placed in a group containing Iran, USA and the winner of the play-off clash between Wales and Ukraine on Sunday.

Ahead of the tournament, England have four UEFA Nations League matches this month, facing Hungary twice and both Germany and Italy, with another two games in September.

Former Luton defender James Justin on England training duty

That gives Justin, who earned his first call-up to the senior squad this week, six potential chances to impress manager Gareth Southgate and earn his place on the plane, which is what he intends to do.

Speaking to Englandfootball.com, the defender, who played 114 times for Luton after coming through the academy, scoring six goals, said: “I want to just put myself in front of the management and staff and say ‘this is who I am and this is what I am going to do for you’.

“I want to give myself the best shot of getting on the plane to Qatar.

"That is the end goal for me and I want to represent my country.”

Justin initially began his career at Kenilworth Road as a midfielder before switching to what appeared a more natural position as right back.

An injury to Dan Potts saw him deployed at left back though, which is where he made his name for the Hatters, playing 52 times in Town’s League One title-winning campaign, earning his big money move to the Foxes in June 2019.

At the King Power Stadium, he has featured in both full back roles, wing back and central defence, as on where he thinks he can fit in for the Three Lions, he continued: “I have spoken at length with Gareth (Southgate) already and I think he sees me as a versatile football player who can play in different positions and be comfortable, which is something I have worked on over the years, trying not to be pigeon holed as being one position or a couple of positions.

“I want to be able to play in different positions so that when the managers come to thinking about who can play in different positions, I will always spring to mind.

"That is something which I look to work on.”

Southgate admitted Justin had been close to an England call over a year ago after really catching the eye under Brendan Rodgers, but unfortunately a serious knee injury against Brighton in the FA Cup left him sidelined for 11 months.

The full back made his return in January though, going on to play 19 times last season, as he used Southgate’s admission to make sure he got back to his best form, adding: “I know it is tough to come back from such an injury so to hear that, it was kind of ‘what could have been.’

“It was literally maybe a month or two before I did my ACL. I was happy to just be playing for Leicester City and that is always what I have been like.

"But then I thought about it on positive terms and knew that if I got back to near the level that I was at, then I would have a good chance of making the England squad.

“When I put in good performances, it started to build a bit of traction and noise and then you heard people start to talk about it but you yourself have to just stay focused on your game.

"So I did that and I continued to do that when I got back from my injury, kept on working and here I am now.