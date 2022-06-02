Foxes defender Justin hails 'unbelievable' Luton boss Jones after his maiden call-up to the senior England squad

James Justin is put through his paces with England

Former Luton defender James Justin has hailed the role Nathan Jones has played in his rise from being in League Two with the Hatters to the verge of an England debut in the Nations League this weekend.

The full back was just 18 when he made his first team debut for the Hatters under Jones, coming on for the closing stages of a 4-1 win over Exeter City in May 2016.

He announced himself the following term after starring in the Capital One Cup victory over Aston Villa, going on to feature 39 times that season.

Justin played 22 games in the 2017-18 campaign, before becoming a mainstay of the side that won the League One title, with 52 appearances, named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

It inevitably led to bigger clubs sniffing round, as he was sold to Leicester City for a club record transfer fee received by the Hatters in June 2019, and has made the step up to the Premier League with the Foxes seamlessly.

A serious injury last season curtailed him for 11 months, but he was back this term and after playing 19 matches, earned a call up to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the Nations League matches with Hungary, Germany and Italy this week.

Speaking to Talksport, Justin was quick to pay tribute to his former Luton boss, saying: “Nathan Jones was unbelievable.

"He was one of the first people to text me after he found out the news and had a little chat with him, he was so proud of me.

"What he did for me as a player, he took me from just being okay to being in the Luton first team to wanting more, and just pushing me and pushing me every day and I can only thank him for that really.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Englandfootball.com, Justin, who had played for England at U20 and U21 level, spoke of just what a moment it was to get the nod to join the senior international ranks, as he added: “The feeling you get when you first receive an England call-up, you can’t describe it.

“The first call I made was to my girlfriend back home, because I was actually in Thailand (on Leicester City’s post-season trip) when I found out.

"Being away from the family is tough when you receive news like that but she was over the moon for me and when I told all my family, they were crying in the middle of shops and things like that.

“I wouldn’t be here without them so it really nice to have that moment with them.

“From where I started, where I have come from and what I have been through, to be here now, I am just humble and grateful for every opportunity that I am receiving.