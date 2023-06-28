Former Luton skipper and coach Alan Sheehan is back in work once more after joining the backroom staff at Championship side Swansea City.

The hugely popular 36-year-old made 135 appearances during his four years at Kenilworth Road, after signing on loan initially from Bradford City in January 2016, then making the move permanent.

He was part of a Town team who won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, before leaving in March 2020 when going to Lincoln City and Northampton Town, eventually ending his career at Oldham Athletic.

After being on the coaching staff with the Latics, Sheehan was then brought back to Bedfordshire by former previous Hatters boss Nathan Jones in January 2022, named first-team coach.

He then moved on with Jones and assistant boss Chris Cohen to then Premier League outfit Southampton in November, before the trio were sacked after only four months in charge.

However, Sheehan has now headed to Wales, joining new Swansea head coach Michael Duff and former Luton chief operating officer Paul Watson, who is now sporting director at the Swansea.com Stadium.