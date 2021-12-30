Former Luton striker Gary McSheffrey appointed Doncaster Rovers manager

Gary McSheffrey during his loan spell at Luton Town

Former Luton loan striker Gary McSheffrey has been appointed manager of League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 39-year-old had two temporary spells at Kenilworth Road from Coventry City during his playing days, the first from August 2003 to December 2003 when he scored nine goals in 19 games, including a brace in the 3-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

He returned to the Sky Blues though, before another stint with the Hatters the following season for a month, netting once, taking his overall tally to 10 goals in 24 outings.

McSheffrey was then snapped by Birmingham City for £4m in August 2006 and went on to play for a host of other clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Coventry again, Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Doncaster, Eastleigh and Grimsby.

In 2018, he joined the coaching staff at Doncaster Rovers' Academy as professional development phase coach working with the U18 team, while still playing occasionally as well, featuring for Northern Counties East League club Rossington Main in October 2020.

Following the sacking of Richie Wellens, McSheffrey was appointed caretaker manager at the Keepmoat on December 2, and despite three defeats from four games, has been handed the job on a permanent basis.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Once we got the first goal against Mansfield, the feeling I got inside made me realise how much I wanted the job.

"Ultimately when you’re an interim it’s like every day is an interview in how you represent the club with everything you do.

“Obviously the board have been impressed with how I’ve gone about things, I’ve tried to be myself no matter who I speak to.

“I know people will have their opinions, but it’s about being positive together and not letting outside noise get into the group.

Chairman David Blunt added: “The reaction we have seen from the team since Gary’s appointment, along with the excellent way he conducted himself during his interview for the job meant that we felt he was the best man to take the team forward.

"He understands the club, the existing squad personnel and showed a greater understanding of the needs of the team compared to many of his counterparts with experience at higher levels.