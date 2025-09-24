Former Newcastle, Ajax, Brighton and Luton goalkeeper hangs up his gloves

Krull calls it a day

Former Luton goalkeeper Tim Krul has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old began his career with Dutch side ADO Den Haag, before moving to England and signing for Newcastle United in 2005. He remained at St James’ Park for over a decade, making almost 200 appearances for the Magpies and named the club’s Player of the Season for the 2011-12 campaign, also having loan stints with Falkirk, Carlisle United, Ajax, AZ and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Krul then signed for Brighton permanently after leaving Tyneside in 2017, before heading to Norwich City 12 months later, staying at Carrow Road for the next five years, part of the Canaries side who won promotion to the Premier League twice. He moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023 once Town had reached the top flight themselves, joining as back-up to Thomas Kaminski, going to make six outings for the Hatters, all of those coming in cup competitions, before being released in July.

Krul was also capped 15 times by his country, featuring for the Netherlands in the World Cup Finals, when having been brought on at the end of extra time, his penalty shootout heroics ensured a 2014 quarter-final win over Costa Rica. However, he has now made the decision to call it a day, as writing on Instagram, the keeper said: “As I hang up my gloves after 20 incredible years as a professional football player, I want to take a moment to reflect on my journey.

"From joining Newcastle as a 17 year old boy, to representing Holland on the international stage. I have truly lived the dream I had as a young boy every match, every training session, and every rollercoaster moment has shaped me into who I am today. Thank you to the clubs, coaches, team mates, my beautiful family, and most importantly you fans for your support throughout my career. I am excited for the next chapter and will always cherish the memories made on the pitch. Here’s to new adventures off the pitch! Thank you. Tim Krul.”

Replying to his message, his former Luton team-mates were quick to show their appreciation to the popular keeper, as Sambi Lokonga wrote: “What a guy, what a career! Enjoy what's coming.” Alfie Doughty: “An amazing player but even better human congrats on your career my mate.” Elijah Adebayo: “Been a pleasure TK.” Thomas Kaminski: “Example, friend, top GK!!” Andros Townsend: “Unreal career Tim.” Cauley Woodrow: “Absolute pleasure well done mate.” Amari’i Bell: “Great career Tim, top guy.” And Josh Keeley added: “Legend.”