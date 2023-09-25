Former Premier League referee Chris Foy declares Wolves can have 'no complaints' over penalty decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Premier League referee Chris Foy insists that Wolverhampton Wanderers can have ‘no complaints’ about the decision to award Luton a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

With the visitors leading 1-0, midway through the second half, Town wingback Issa Kabore’s cross hit the foot of defender Joao Gomes inside the area, going on to rebound up and strike his outstretched arm.

Official Josh Smith awarded the spot-kick, and after a VAR check agreed with the on-field call, Carlton Morris stepped up to find the bottom corner.

Luton's penalty is checked by VAR at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

The decision was branded 'absolutely terrible’ by Wolves boss Gary O’Neil in his post match press conference, with Match of the Day host Gary Lineker describing it as ‘preposterous’ and pundit Danny Murphy the ‘worst decision’ of the season.

However when writing for the Daily Mail, Foy, who had the whistle for 261 top flight matches in his career, backed the verdict made by Smith and the VAR team, as he said: “Wolves can have no complaints about the penalty.

“Issa Kabore’s cross deflects off Joao Gomes' foot and on to his hand, which is a long way above his head.

“His arm is clearly not in a natural or normal position.

"That’s what Josh Smith felt and VAR John Brooks agreed.