Former Town loanee Izzy Brown released by Champions League winners Chelsea

Izzy Brown during his loan spell for the Hatters

Former Luton Town loan signing Izzy Brown has been released by Premier League side and Champions League winners Chelsea.

The 24-year-old had moved to Stamford Bridge from West Bromwich Albion in August 2013, but made just one substitute appearance for the Blues during his eight years, that coming in a 3-0 defeat at his former club in February 2015.

Brown had various moves away, with spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Rotherham, Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, and then Luton from the start of the 2019-20 season under previous boss Graeme Jones.

He played 28 times, scoring once, in the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers as the Hatters went on to stay up on the final day of the campaign, Brown missing the finale due to injury.