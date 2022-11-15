Former Watford boss Edwards is the new favourite for Hatters job after seeing his odds drop dramatically

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards

Former Watford boss Rob Edwards has been installed as the new favourite to take over from Nathan Jones at Kenilworth Road, with his odds cut dramatically by SkyBet this evening.

The 39-year-old, who played for Aston Villa, Wolves and Blackpool, before managing Forest Green and Town’s fiercest rivals, had been as far out as 10/1 for the job, but is now 1/5.

Edwards moved into coaching at Wolves when injuries forced him to retire from football at the age of 30, working for the FA as a coach with the England U20s, then named head coach of the England U17s, before going to Forest Green Rovers in May 2021.

He led the Nailsworth-based club to the League Two title in the 2021-22 campaign, an achievement that saw him win the EFL League Two Manager of the Year award, but then controversially left for Watford in the summer.

Despite being promised to be supported ‘come hell or high water’ by Hornets’ chief executive Scott Duxbury, Edwards was then sacked after just 10 games of the Championship season, with the Vicarage Road side sitting 10th, having taken 14 points in that time.