Current Birmingham City striker Troy Deeney

Former Watford skipper Troy Deeney sent his best wishes to Luton captain Sonny Bradley after he suffered what looked like a serious knee injury during Tuesday night’s goalless draw against Reading.

With half an hour gone, the Town skipper landed awkwardly after contesting an aerial challenge and immediately called for help from the sidelines, before being stretchered off.

Although boss Nathan Jones stated afterwards he hoped the injury wasn’t as serious as first feared, Deeney, who has captained the Hornets in the past and currently plays for Championship rivals Birmingham City, took to Twitter to post: “Thoughts go out to Luton captain Bradley that doesn’t look good at all, wish him all the best don’t like to see that.”

Replying to his comment, @HappyLuton1982 tweeted: “Thanks Troy. Respect.”

@LutonTeam: “Classy.”

@lutonsdeadpool: “Wow didn't see that coming.”

@hayward80: “Fair play Troy. Respect.”

@callumLtfc: “Class.”

@AnleyBrian: “Respect you for this fella.

“How the hell did the ref give a throw on though.

“He was abysmal last night.”

@sumunuscogito: “Classy comment Troy.”

@billltfc: “Mr Deeney this shows what proper geezer you are even after the abuse you took this season at the Kenny thanks.”