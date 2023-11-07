Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match of the Day pundit Garth Crooks has picked one player from Luton Town’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday evening in his Premier League Team of the Week, and you’ll never guess who it is.

With Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone beating Thomas Kaminski to take his place between the posts, then the former Spurs forward opted for the defender he felt starred on the night.

Surely it was then just a case of opting for which out of the three Hatters’ centre halves would get the nod for their absolutely terrific displays in keeping their opponents’ unbelievable forward line out until the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Could it have been Gabe Osho, who on his second Premier League outing, managed two tackles, two interceptions and eight clearances?

Or 21-year-old Teden Mengi with one tackle, three interceptions and 10 clearances, with a blocked shot thrown in for good measure?

How about captain Tom Lockyer? The Welsh international making one tackle, one interception, 10 clearances and blocking two shots as well.

If not them, then maybe a wingback might have got in?

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool gets up to win a header against Luton's Carlton Morris on Sunday - pic: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Someone like Issa Kabore who won four tackles and also produced a terrific assist for Tahith Chong’s 80th minute opener.

But nope, Crooks, who has already incurred the wrath of Luton fans and boss Rob Edwards this term, selected, quite maddeningly, visiting centre half Virgil van Dijk, who on his 237th Premier League outing, made one tackle, with five clearances.

Yes he did win six aerial battles, two more than Town’s defensive trio in total, and had a passing success rate of 92.3%, but star man? I think not.

Giving his reasoning, Crooks said: “The only Liverpool player who brought his A-game to Kenilworth Road was Virgil van Dijk.

“What a poor show this was by the six-time European champions.

“Luton, on the other hand, showed a lot of guts with a spirited performance.

"They defended resolutely and manager Rob Edwards and his coaching staff had clearly spent some time preparing his team for this fixture.

"It nearly paid off.”