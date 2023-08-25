Former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville believes Luton Town supporters can play a key role in kickstarting their side’s Premier League campaign.

Rob Edwards’ side emerged empty-handed from Friday night’s visit to big-spending Chelsea after the hosts were inspired by a stunning performance from winger Raheem Sterling. The Hatters fell behind just after the quarter-hour mark when England forward Sterling produced a moment of magic by skipping past three challenges and firing a low shot beyond Town keeper Thomas Kaminski.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hosts were frustrated by the dogged defending from Rob Edwards’ side and only doubled their lead with 20 minutes remaining when Sterling grabbed his second goal of the night with a neat finish. The former Manchester City winger played a part in the killer third goal as his deflected cross from Nicolas Jackson and allowed the striker to fire home his first Blues goal.

There were moments of promise for the Hatters as they faced a Chelsea side packed with big money signings but they were unable to avoid a second consecutive defeat since they returned to the top flight - but former England star Neville has insisted the Kenilworth Road faithful can make a difference on what he called ‘a huge night’ when West Ham United visit on Friday night.

He told Sky Sports: “Those next four games are massive and obviously next Friday night (against West Ham United) is huge for them, their first game at home in the Premier League.

“I can’t wait to go to Kenilworth Road - although to be fair with the way the fans were singing about me before I am not sure the feeling is mutual. Honestly, I think next Friday night is huge and I think we are going to find out about Luton Town because Brighton and Chelsea away are games most teams coming up will lose in most seasons, particularly the way Brighton are.

“It’s huge, West Ham next Friday, they were great those fans tonight so you can imagine them packed into Kenilworth Road. They’ve got to make that place rock from minute one to minute ninety. The players will buzz off that and we’ve seen it at grounds like Brentford in the last few years. It can get really special and Friday nights can give us some great nights.”