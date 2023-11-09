Gary Neville tips Luton to score at Old Trafford but backs Manchester United to win another 'mad game'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville has backed his former side to just about come out on top against the Hatters this weekend, but tips it to be another ‘mad game’ for the hosts.

Town visit the Red Devils on Saturday, looking for a first ever win at Old Trafford, having lost all 16 of their previous encounters, scoring just eight goals in that time.

However, the chances of ending that run are, on paper, never better, manager Erik ten Hag under increasing pressure after going down 4-3 at Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night, having lost three of their last four games, and suffering nine defeats already this term.

The Theatre of Dreams has not been a happy hunting ground in recent weeks either, United losing four out from six, while Luton are on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, and have only been beaten just once in their last three games away from Kenilworth Road.

When giving his prediction to the Stick to the Football podcast, Neville, who won eight Premier League titles during his 20 years with United, said: “I was thinking 3-1 or 3-2, I think Luton will (score).

"They’re just nervy, set-pieces, little bits, United are sloppy.

"I think they probably will (win), the pitch is so big and I think Luton to be fair will find it difficult.

“I’ll go 3-2, they have mad games don’t they United.”

That wasn’t a scoreline that fellow pundits Roy Keane and Ian Wright agreed with though, former United skipper Keane saying: “Two or three one, United aren’t scoring many goals, but Luton on set-pieces.”

However, ex-Arsenal forward Wright gave the Hatters no chance, adding: “They’ve got to beat Luton surely, I won’t give Luton a goal.