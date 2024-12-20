Grandstand finish sees Luton score twice to complete bonkers comeback win over Derby

Carlton Morris celebrates scoring a stoppage team winner against Derby County - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Championship: Luton Town 2 Derby County 1

A quite bonkers and downright mental last few minutes saw Luton somehow manage to emerge as 2-1 winners over Derby County at Kenilworth Road this evening.

With 89 minutes on the clock, the Hatters were trailing 1-0, manager Rob Edwards having made all five of his changes, with the atmosphere starting to verge on toxic, as home supporters prepared to give their players and manager both barrels at the full time whistle for a stodgy second half display. However, one of Edwards' replacements, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, saw his volley from outside the box flick off team-mate Tom Holmes and fly past the excellent Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to make it 1-1.

Then, with six minutes of injury time added, Town, whose belief had instantly been renewed after that equaliser, won a free kick out by the corner flag, sent into the area by another substitute Cauley Woodrow. Derby's attempts to get the ball away saw a Rams defender’s clearance rebound off his own player, falling into the path of an Elijah Adebayo, who would have been offside had it been a pass from a Luton player.

Town’s striker was denied by Zetterstrom, but Carlton Morris was lurking, the Town skipper steadying himself to shoot, his attempt also taking a vital deflection, hitting the hand of Curtis Nelson to fly into the top corner as Kenilworth Road exploded, able to celebrate the hosts picking up a quite incredible and what had appeared an unlikely three points just a few minutes earlier.

With Luton's much talked about woeful away record seeing them go pointless in their last seven matches, then it puts even more pressure on their home form, and with trips to Bristol City and Swansea City coming up, then they had to get something from this contest against a Rams side who had won just once away all campaign.

In their efforts to do that, Town handed defender Mads Andersen his first league start for well over a year as the centre half, who last began against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 7, was the hosts' only change. New signing Erik Pieters was named on the bench, alongside youngster Christian Chigozie, as Derby recalled former Luton skipper Sonny Bradley to their starting line-up, ex-Hatters striker James Collins on the bench.

The hosts’ really should have led with five minutes on the clock, Adebayo winning a free kick on the left that was swung in by Jordan Clark for a stooping Carlton Morris to put his free header narrowly wide. Although there was precious little to write about in the opening 20 minutes, the most notable aspect for Luton was Tom Krauß's ability to win the ball back in midfield, as from another such tackle, he found Morris.

The forward opted to go alone, well challenged inside the area as Tahith Chong's cross-shot was parried away by the Rams stopper. Town went close again on 22 minutes, as from another set-piece, Clark swung over a corner and Mark McGuinness hooked his volley over the bar, the centre half left frustrated he hadn't done better.

Jacob Brown thought he was destined to open the scoring on 33 minutes when the ball broke to him only for Callum Elder to appear from nowhere and made a terrific block. Having played on the right, Chong continued to cut in on his left foot at every opportunity, sending over one cross that was missed by everyone, bouncing narrowly wide of the far corner.

The otherwise quiet Rams were inches away from grabbing the lead on the stroke of half time, a dinked cross seeing McGuinness just getting an important nick on the ball to prevent Ebou Adams from connecting with a flying header. Derby, who hadn't looked like scoring at all in the first period, made a better start after the break, finally working Thomas Kaminski, the Luton stopper rather ungainly using his knees to deflect Kayden Jackson's blast away, Adams trying his luck from further out, blazing rashly over.

Town still looked to get forward too, as with 52 minutes gone, Morris and Chong combining for Krauß to swing over a cross that saw Adebayo hold off Nat Phillips, only to put his header the wrong side of the post. As the game finally started to open up a tad, Victor Moses was required to make an important block when a cross ran through to Elder, Holmes doing enough to mop up the danger.

However, Luton continued to give the ball away in a sloppy passage of play, a misplaced pass from Krauß moved to the right wing where a deep cross saw Chong do nowhere near enough to get in front of Jackson, who was able to direct his header into the far corner of the net on 58 minutes, boos instantly ringing out around a frustrated Kenilworth Road.

Bradley was then taken off to a fine ovation, as Town should have levelled five minutes later, Clark's corner met by the towering Morris, whose header drew a stunning reaction save from Zetterstrom, the Swedish international somehow able to palm away. Edwards, who was coming under increasing pressure from certain sections of the home support, went to his bench to try and find a much-needed way back into the contest, Mpanzu, Zack Nelson and Woodrow on for Moses, Brown and Krauß.

Kaminski ensured the Hatters were still in with a shout of being able to produce their grandstand finale, reacting well to prevent Kenzo Goudmijn from finding the net, as Edwards then threw on Joe Taylor and Joe Johnson. The changes had the required effect as Town were able to score not once, but twice, to secure that early Christmas miracle.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses (Zack Nelson 69), Mads Andersen (Joe Johnson 85), Mark McGuinness, Tom Holmes, Tahith Chong, Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 69), Jordan Clark (Joe Taylor 85), Jacob Brown (Cauley Woodrow 69), Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: Tim Krul, Marvelous Nakamba, Christian Chigozie.

Rams: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Kane Wilson, Sonny Bradley (C, Craig Forsyth 62), Ben Osborn, Jerry Yates (Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 79), Nat Phillips, Kenzo Goudmijn (Marcus Harness 84), Kayden Jackson (James Collins 78), Callum Elder, Ebou Adams, Curtis Nelson. Subs not used: Josh Vickers, Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Ward, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Dajaune Brown. Referee: Andrew Kitchen. Booked: Andersen 36, Phillips 40, Elder 67, Nelson 89. Attendance: 11,667 (1,335 Rams).