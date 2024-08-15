'Growing frustration' for Luton Town CEO over increased number of fixture changes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town only have six 3pm Saturday kick-offs before Boxing Day

Luton CEO Gary Sweet has spoken of his ‘growing frustration’ over the increased number of fixture changes that have been made due to the new TV deal agreed by the EFL with Sky Sports to show over 1,000 matches per season.

The Hatters kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 defeat against Burnley, that clash moved to 8pm on Monday night and broadcast live, while their trip to Portsmouth this weekend has been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off. Town then head to Preston on Saturday, August 24, their only 3pm kick-off of the opening month, as their match against QPR is on a Friday night as well.

In fact, Town only have six matches before Boxing Day that kick off at 3pm on a Saturday, those contests against Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Hull City, Norwich City, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers, with their matches against Millwall, Watford, Coventry and Middlesbrough all brought forward to 12.30pm. Luton also face midweek contests with Oxford United, Cardiff City Sunderland, Leeds United and Stoke City, plus Friday night games against Plymouth, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County.

Although Town will have their finances swelled by the new agreement, the constant change is a cause for concern for Sweet who feels it won’t benefit those fans that actually want to attend the matches. Writing in his pre-match programme notes on Monday, said: “I for one, have a growing frustration that the increased number of evening (and lunchtime) fixture dates are at the impairment of the once sacrosanct, Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

“Today’s game is just one of a dozen or so fixtures that have been switched as a result of a media deal which was agreed last season, while we were contributing to decisions at Premier League level. Of course, the increased income is not to be sniffed at, at all. Such is the financial status of our game that any new revenue source should be welcomed but not to the detriment of loyal supporters across the country. Middlesbrough away with a 12.30 kick-off for example, will test the resolve of our most ardent followers as will many a late night kick-off disallowing away fans from returning by train.”