Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton striker Admiral Muskwe was forced to miss his home debut for Exeter City at the weekend after picking up a hamstring injury following his move to the League One side.

The 25-year-old headed to St James Park on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day following boss Rob Edwards confirming to the Luton News that he could leave the club this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Devon club sitting top of the table in the third tier, Muskwe, who came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion, had hoped to get a start and replace leading scorer Sam Nombe, who was signed by Championship outfit Rotherham United for a club record fee.

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe has suffered a hamstring injury for Exeter - pic: Liam Smith

However, he wasn't involved as City were beaten 2-1 by struggling Leyton Orient, dropping down to third place in the process.

Speaking to Devon Live about his absence, manager Gary Caldwell explained: “Ads had a hamstring issue.

"We hope it is a seven-to-ten day thing, which we think it is, but we have to build him up gradually.