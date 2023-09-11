News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hamstring injury forces Town attacker to miss Exeter's defeat against Leyton Orient

Muskwe misses out during 2-1 defeat
By Mike Simmonds
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luton striker Admiral Muskwe was forced to miss his home debut for Exeter City at the weekend after picking up a hamstring injury following his move to the League One side.

The 25-year-old headed to St James Park on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day following boss Rob Edwards confirming to the Luton News that he could leave the club this term.

With the Devon club sitting top of the table in the third tier, Muskwe, who came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion, had hoped to get a start and replace leading scorer Sam Nombe, who was signed by Championship outfit Rotherham United for a club record fee.

Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe has suffered a hamstring injury for Exeter - pic: Liam SmithLuton attacker Admiral Muskwe has suffered a hamstring injury for Exeter - pic: Liam Smith
Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe has suffered a hamstring injury for Exeter - pic: Liam Smith
Most Popular

However, he wasn't involved as City were beaten 2-1 by struggling Leyton Orient, dropping down to third place in the process.

Speaking to Devon Live about his absence, manager Gary Caldwell explained: “Ads had a hamstring issue.

"We hope it is a seven-to-ten day thing, which we think it is, but we have to build him up gradually.

"It is a warning shot, it could have been worse, and we hope we caught it in time to hopefully be fit next week, if not the following week.”

Related topics:LutonSam NombeLeyton Orient