Harford admits Luton might have to play first few Premier League games away from home

Luton could be forced to play their first few Premier League games away from home next season according to chief recruitment officer Mick Harford.

The Hatters will be back in the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign after sealing promotion with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley Stadium last month.

However, for Kenilworth Road to comply with Premier League regulations, Town need to spend between £8-10m rebuilding the Bobbers Stand, with CEO Gary Sweet hopeful that the work will be done on time prior to his side’s promotion.

Luton Town start work on the Bobbers Stand

The improvements will see a media centre, new camera positions and VAR all in place, all things that are required to be a top flight club, while the floodlights will also need to be replaced, as there will also be some extra seating added too.

Although Sweet was confident the work would be done on time for the new campaign, speaking to the BBC, Harford knows that Luton might have to be on the road when the action gets underway on the weekend of August 12, saying: "There is a schedule of about 11-12 weeks of work that has got to be done.

"It might become a bit of a problem, so we will probably have to play maybe two or three games away from home at the start of the Premier League season.

