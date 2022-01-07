Harford hails the support he has received from the Hatters family ahead of his return against Harrogate

Mick Harford has hailed the support received as he battles prostate cancer

Hatters assistant boss Mick Harford has hailed the support received from everyone connected with the club during his battle against prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old was diagnosed with the disease back in December 2020, although only went public with the news in July of last year.

He announced he was stepping away from his match-day duties to undergo a course of radiotherapy treatment in August, as during that time, staff at Kenilworth Road raised more than £27,000 for Prostate Cancer UK in a month-long challenge.

After confirming he would be back in the dugout against Harrogate Town for Luton's FA Cup third round tie on Sunday, Harford said: "I’m just pleased to be back in at The Brache full-time.

"I still have to carry on with my appointments at the hospital, but it’s great to come back into such a positive, bubbly environment.

"It makes me feel a lot better, and I feel really positive about moving forward.

“Sunday is the third round of the FA Cup, which is big in my heart, so obviously I’m looking forward to the challenge as we move into a busy second half of the season.

"It takes your mind off things and you can get stuck into your work here. I can just be focused on the football.

“The support I’ve had from supporters, the club, the board, Gary (Sweet, chief executive), the management, staff and players has been unbelievable, and really helped me through.