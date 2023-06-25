Harford insists Luton will look to add 'quality' during summer transfer window

Luton’s chief recruitment officer Mick Harford has vowed the Hatters will add some ‘quality’ to their squad as they prepare for a maiden season in the Premier League this term.

Town’s penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley last month propelled the club into the top flight for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign.

They now have until September 1 to bolster their squad, and although are yet to bring anyone in, plans are afoot to do so, with CEO Gary Sweet insisting up to 10 new faces could be added.

Harford knows improvements in certain areas are needed, as speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “We will need to add some quality, some strength, some depth, some athleticism to the squad and hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”

Town’s recruitment team came up trumps last term, as their summer acquisitions included record signing Carlton Morris, who went on to score 20 goals during the season.

They also excelled in January too, bringing in Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh from Leeds on loan deals, the pair proving terrific in the second half of the campaign as Town reached the promised land.

Harford continued: “We brought some key players in at key times of the season.

Hatters legend Mick Harford

"In the January window, we brought in Marvelous Nakamba, who did a fantastic job for us.

"Carlton Morris, who got 20-odd goals this season, so really pivotal players for us.

"But you’ve got to give credit to all the players, all the squad, they’ve had a fantastic season.

"There’s a brilliant, brilliant camaraderie in the squad and a great spirit there.”

With that in mind, Town exercised options on the contracts of Dan Potts, Gabe Osho and Elliot Thorpe to keep the trio in Bedfordshire, as midfielder Luke Berry, one of four players who featured last term that have been with the club since their League Two days, signed a new deal last week too.

Harford believes that those squad members who have helped get Luton to their new lofty position should get an opportunity to keep them there too, as he added: “We'll try and keep the core of the squad together.