Harford: It's about time the Hatters got one over on QPR

Town assistant Mick Harford

Town assistant Mick Harford know it’s about time that Luton finally put their poor league record against QPR to bed with a victory at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Since Danny Wilson converted a penalty and Steve Foster found the net in a 2-1 Division One clash on home soil back in April 1988, a game Harford himself played in, the Hatters have only won one of the next 21 league fixtures.

Four successive draws followed, before Rangers did the double in the 1990-91 season, 2-1 away and 6-1 in front of their own fans.

They did the same the following season. before Town were relegated from the top flight, matches not resuming until both teams were in the old Division Two in the 2002-03 campaign, Luton playing out a goalless draw on home soil, then losing 2-0 on the road.

A pair of draws followed, before another away defeat, as Luton finally got a victory in January 2006, Markus Heikkinen and Steve Howard scoring for Mike Newell’s side in a 2-0 Championship success.

That's the last time the Hatters claimed all three points though, as they lost 3-2 in both games the next season, before when returning to the second tier in 2019, went down 3-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, then drawing 1-1 at Kenilworth Road with no fans allowed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last term they lost 2-0 and 3-1, before a 2-0 defeat on the road back in November, as Harford said: “It would be very apt and good timing to get the win against QPR, which will be very difficult.

"We know they’re a top outfit, who will be well-drilled and well organised, but we’ll have our boys prepared and ready to have a good go at them.

“We will approach the game in a positive manner and look to try and win the game and hopefully get one over on them.”

It’s a club that Harford knows well too, having had two spells at Loftus Road in his career, first becoming assistant boss to John Gregory in June 2007, moving up to caretaker for a short spell when he left.

Harford then returned as number two under now Luton first team coach Paul Hart in December 2009, taking over again for another brief tenure when Hart resigned, leaving in March 2010 as Neil Warnock came in.

The Town legend added: "I know the club really well and really liked the club.

"I always look out for how they’re getting on, it’s a club I enjoyed working for and had a couple of spells as caretaker manager.

"Funnily enough, once after John Gregory left and once after Paul Hart left.