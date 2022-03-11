Harford proud to see Mpanzu give a 'captain's performance' during Sky Blues win

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton assistant boss Mick Harford was thrilled to see long-serving midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu given the honour of leading the Hatters out to battle during Tuesday night’s Championship clash against Coventry City.

With Sonny Bradley and Kal Naismith both missing from the midweek fixture, then it fell to the former West Ham youngster to take the armband from the start on his 328th appearance for the club since signing from the Hammers back in December 2013.

Easily the longest serving player at Kenilworth Road, Mpanzu has stated he doesn't want the responsibility on a full-time basis, but Harford said: “It was brilliant, I’m so proud of him.

"He’s a Trojan, the games he plays, hardly misses a game.

"Unfortunately he picked up a niggly groin injury which kept him out for two or three weeks, but he was straight back in there.

"It was absolutely a captain's performance and I'm so proud of what he did on Tuesday, so well done to Pelly and he carried the captain’s armband brilliantly.”

Mpanzu wasn't the only player Town had returning, as he formed a new-look midfield with Luke Berry and Jordan Clark, the pair also back from injury as well.

It was Clark who had the most impact, particularly second half when he went on a number of terrific forays forward, unfortunate not to gain an assist when his tantalising cross wasn't gambled on by match-winner Elijah Adebayo.

Harford continued: “We love Clicker, you know we love Clicker.

"We know how important he is to us, it took him a little bit of a while to grow into the game, but when he grew into the game, second half especially, he made his mark with his forward runs, travelling with the ball and he had a massive impact on the game.

"So we're slowly getting everyone back and hopefully we'll get everyone back shortly.

"It's a big squad and it’s a squad game for all of us.

"The lads who came back on Tuesday did a brilliant job, and we haven’t picked up any further injuries since.