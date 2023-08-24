Hatters agree to release former Arsenal, QPR and Sheffield United midfielder from his contract

Luton have reached an agreement to release midfielder Luke Freeman from his contract by mutual consent.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at Gillingham, before heading to Arsenal, with further spells at Stevenage, Bristol City, QPR and Sheffield United, was signed by previous boss Nathan Jones as a free agent last summer, and went on to feature heavily in the first part of the 2022-23 season.

He started eight out the first nine games of the campaign, scoring his first Hatters goal in the 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

Luke Freeman has been released by the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Another strike followed against his former side QPR, but after beginning the 4-0 defeat at Watford in October, he suffered a serious groin injury when new manager Rob Edwards took over, not featuring after the 3-0 victory at QPR on December 29.

That meant he only started one game during Luton’s run-in, the 0-0 draw against Hull City in the final game of the regular season.

Freeman made 26 appearances in total, but with Town winning promotion to the Premier League, was one of four players that Edwards confirmed would be allowed to leave, along with Glen Rea, Admiral Muskwe and Dion Pereira.

A club statement said: "Luton Town can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Luke Freeman to be released from his contract by mutual consent.

“The 31-year-old midfielder was signed by Nathan Jones as a free agent last summer and played a big role in the first half of the 2022/23 season.

“Freeman made 26 appearances for the Hatters, scoring twice – in the wins away at Cardiff City and at home to his former club QPR – to contribute to our promotion to the Premier League.