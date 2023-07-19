Hatters are reportedly close to succeeding in bid to sign Zimbabwe international Nakamba from Aston Villa

Luton are believed to be closing in on the permanent signing of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba after his brilliant loan spell at Kenilworth Road last season.

The 29-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Villa Park in January, as although he played just 20 times in total, was a massive reason behind the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final at Wembley, becoming a huge favourite with supporters along the way.

The Zimbabwean international, who scored in the 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Coventry City, had stated he was hopeful of joining Town during the club’s promotion celebrations at St George’s Square.

After leading Zimbabwe tabloid paper H-Metro stated the midfielder, capped 26 times by the Warriors, was ‘99.9 percent’ certain to complete a deal to join Rob Edwards’ side, the Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that the finer details were now being thrashed out.

Nakamba, who cost Villa £11m when signing from Club Brugge back in 2019, and still has a year left on his deal, has been back in his home country with with his foundation during the off season.

They tweeted a picture of Nakamba celebrating Town's success at Wembley this morning with the caption: “The journey continues…. #OneFamily”

