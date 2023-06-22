Luton tipped to be closing in on permanent deal for Aston Villa's Zimbabwe international Nakamba

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is being heavily tipped to become a Luton player on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old had a starring role for the Hatters when joining on loan back in January, playing 20 times as the club won promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final at Wembley.

Nakamba, who was on target in the 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Coventry City at Wembley, had declared a move to Kenilworth Road could ‘hopefully ’ be sorted out when speaking at the club’s promotion celebrations at St George’s Square.

Now Zimbabwe’s leading tabloid paper H-Metro is reporting the midfielder, capped 26 times by the Warriors, who is back in his home country to work with his Foundation, is ‘99.9 percent’ certain to complete a deal to join Rob Edwards’ side, after speaking to a member of Nakamba’s camp.

They also stated his relationship with Edwards is key, the Luton boss labelling Nakamba his ‘favourite player in world football’ during his time at Kenilworth Road.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Unai Emery, who led the Villains to European football after taking over in October, appeared to open the door for a move away, stating that ‘most important’ players for his crack at the top flight were already at the club.

It means that Nakamba, who cost £11m when signing from Club Brugge back in 2019, and still has a year left on his deal, could well be surplus to requirements, opening the door for his hopeful move to Kenilworth Road.