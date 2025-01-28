Hatters are rumoured to have made a bid for Wigan Athletic's top scorer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norwegian U21 international rumoured to be heading to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town are being heavily rumoured to have made a bid of over £3m for Wigan Athletic forward Thelo Aasgaard during the January transfer window.

Born in Liverpool, the 22-year-old spent time in the youth set-up at Anfield before moving to the Latics academy in 2016 at the age of 14. Impressing while coming through the ranks at the Brick Community Stadium, Aasgaard was promoted to the club's first-team squad in the 2020-21 League One campaign, making his professional debut in the 1-0 loss at home to Peterborough United in October 2020, scoring his first goal a month later during a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United.

Aasgaard netted three times in 35 matches in his first full season, earning an improved four-and-a-half-year contract, before two goals in 14 outings the following campaign as Wigan won promotion to the Championship. During the 2022-23 campaign, he scored four goals in 44 matches, including twice against Luton, netting the winner in a 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Road in September 2022 and then putting his side in front during the two team’s FA Cup third round replay in January 2023, Town eventually going through 2-1, earning another contract extension until 2028.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates scoring for Wigan Athletic against Mansfield earlier this month - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

It is the last two years that the attacker has become more of a regular on the scoresheet, with nine in 39 outings last term and an impressive 12 in 31 this season, the club’s highest scorer, making it 21 goals in his last 70 matches. Qualifying for Norway due to his father, Aasgaard has also played three times for his country at U16 level, plus also featuring at U20 level and then making 11 outings for the U21s, scoring two goals.