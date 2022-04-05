Hatters boss admitted his side were second best during Peterborough draw

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted his side were fortunate to leave with a point during this evening’s 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Peterborough United.

Despite not being at their best, the Hatters were in pole position to claim a victory needed to boost their play-off hopes, leading through Danny Hylton’s goal early in the second period.

However, the hosts missed a glorious chance to equaliser through substitute Ricky-Jade Jones, before Jonson Clarke-Harris levelled, heading home an inviting cross with four minutes to go.

Jack Taylor then powered a free header over the top, and Clarke-Harris hit the post from range in stoppage time, as in the end, Luton were fortunate to leave with a point.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “You can look at it, we were 1-0 up on 85 minutes, so just got to see the game out really and we didn’t do that.

"We had a warning just before, the delivery, they’ve had a chance back stick, then they’ve scored and to be fair they could have won it, we probably should have lost the game.

"We haven't been anywhere near our best tonight, but credit Peterborough, they’re grafting, they needed a win, they went for it, they were really positive, really front-footed.

"They’ve had a bad result on the weekend, they’ve come out fighting, so give them credit, but we weren’t at the levels we were.

"We showed one bit of quality tonight, first time we won a first contact, first time we got it down, first time we showed any kind of quality we scored.

"If we’d have done that a little bit more as in the return game back at Kenilworth Road we showed bags of quality, score three and should have scored more, but we didn’t show that kind of quality tonight.

"It's tough, coming away, any point away is a good one, especially at this stage of the season.