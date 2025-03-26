Hatters boss believes Aasgaard looks 'right at home' on the international stage with Norway

Midfielder an unused sub during World Cup qualifying win over Israel

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield believes Luton midfielder Thelo Aasgaard looks ‘right at home’ on the international stage after he was an unused substitute as Norway took a huge step towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with an impressive 4-2 win in Israel on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old, who scored and assisted on his senior debut in the 5-0 victory over Moldova at the weekend, was on the bench for the clash at the Nagyerdei Stadium, which saw Stale Solbakken’s side take the lead on 39 minutes when David Moller Wolfe scored on 39 minutes. It was 1-1 just 10 minutes into the second period as Mohammad Abu Fani’s shot deflected in off Patrick Berg, but parity didn’t last long, Alexander Sorloth heading home Martin Odegaard’s corner.

With 25 minutes remaining, Kristoffer Ajer made it 3-1 to the visitors, with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland also on target late on, meaning Dor Turgeman’s stoppage time goal was a mere consolation. With Norway top of Group I after taking maximum points from two matches, and facing Italy in Estonia in June, then discussing Aasgaard’s time away with his country, Luton boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Thelo is a top performer. We know that.

"He’s someone who we believe can go on even further in the game and I think what he’s shown for us already is glimpses of that. He’s been great, really receives in tight areas and can knit the game together for us, which we love. He’s gone away, in elite company and he looks like he’s right at home. It was lovely to sit and watch his game at the weekend as I think he’s going to be a good player.”