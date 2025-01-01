Hatters boss comes under severe pressure as Luton lose at home to Norwich

Luton were beaten by Norwich City this afternoon - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Championship: Luton Town 0 Norwich City 1

Luton completed a thoroughly miserable Christmas as they began the new year in exactly the same manner they finished the last with what was a third straight defeat of the festive period, beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

To be fair to the Hatters, they had been the better side after the break, hitting the bar through Tahith Chong, captain Carlton Morris also going close, but ultimately they paid the price for falling asleep at the back once more with 18 minutes to go, Marcelino Nunez drilling home what proved to be the winner from 20 yards.

Although sub Cauley Woodrow went close to a leveller in stoppage time, the final whistle brought with it boos from all corners of what is now becoming a toxic stadium, manager Rob Edwards jeered off as he completed his lap of appreciation, the club’s board also on the receiving end of the wrath from a late section of home fans who made it clear they want a change in the dug-out before Monday’s trip to QPR.

After losses on the road at both Bristol City and Swansea City, the Hatters made two changes to their side to face a team who like themselves, have struggled badly on their travels this term, without a win in their last eight on the road, Reuell Walters starting for the first time since early October in place of the suspended Joe Johnson. Youngster Zack Nelson also returned to the team with Marvelous Nakamba dropping to the bench where he was joined by Mads Andersen and Jacob Brown.

After an opening seven minutes in which the Canaries dominated possession, Town then read a low corner routine and set off on a burst down the left, Tahith Chong, once more looking ill at ease in his wingback role, finding Elijah Adeyabo in support to his right, the forward's low drive easy for Angus Gunn. City looked to retaliate, Championship leading scorer Borja Sainz rifling over the top, before Luton were dealt a blow on 11 minutes, Jordan Clark having to go off the field and Nakamba taking his place.

Luton were thankful to Thomas Kaminski for keeping the scores level on 17 minutes as another slick Norwich move saw Sainz feed Emiliano Marcondes on the angle, Town's keeper using his feet to deny the attacker. The hosts finally started to feature as an attacking threat on the half hour mark, Nakamba teasing over a splendid cross that saw Jack Stacey opt to duck underneath it at the far post.

The ex-Hatter hadn't noticed the presence of Chong behind him, who seemed just as surprised that the delivery ended up in his vicinity, bouncing off his hip and going through to Gunn. The stopper was called upon on 39 minutes though as Luton worked the ball into an advanced area where Chong sent over a cross for Adebayo to glance goalwards, the Canaries keeper reacting smartly to shovel behind.

Norwich, who had been kept quiet for long periods, tried to snatch the lead before the break, Holmes getting an important toe-in to prevent sub Ante Crnac, who had netted twice in the 4-2 win at Carrow Road, from getting full purchase on his attempt. After the break, Luton were given a let-off when the ball rebounded out to the unmarked Sainz on the edge of the box but he could only connect with fresh air to the delight of the home faithful.

Town came within a whisker of taking the lead on 61 minutes when Adebayo showed good strength to find Tom Krauß who eventually slipped in Chong, the attacker driving powerfully against the underside of the bar with Nelson's following up hitting Ben Chrisene and rebounding behind. With Clark off, the young midfielder was now on set-pieces, and from his second, Adebayo got up to divert wastefully off target, the striker having risen well before any of his markers.

Onel Hernandez shot into the side-netting on a rare attack by the visitors but Luton kept up their momentum, with corners once more proving key, Nelson finding the run of Tom Holmes whose downward header was gathered by Gunn. The centre half had another sight of goal on 70 minutes when Town were able to win the ball back in the area from another flag-kick, his lobbed cross-shot landing on the roof of the net.

Out of nowhere, the visitors took the lead with 17 minutes left, Nunez picking the ball up 30 yards from goal and allowed to meander forward by Krauß, Bell also not getting out quickly enough as he had all the time in the world to locate the bottom corner from range leaving Kaminski incensed with his backtracking back-line.

The result was almost put out on sight seconds later, the impressive Sainz finding substitute Ashley Barnes who was in on goal, Holmes making a superb sliding block to prevent what looked like a certain second. Town then finally made four changes with six minutes left, Joe Taylor, Jacob Brown, Victor Moses and Woodrow all coming on, Luton supporters sarcastically greeting the changes made by an increasingly under-pressure Edwards.

They almost paid off in the stoppage time, Woodrow escaping on the right as his deflected cross-shot flicked against the outside of the post, meaning Town's unbeaten run of six matches on home soil came to an abrupt end, leaving Edwards' future now shrouded in real uncertainty.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters (Victor Moses 84), Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Tahith Chong, Zack Nelson (Joe Taylor 84), Tom Krauß (Cauley Woodrow 84), Jordan Clark (Marvelous Nakamba 12), Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 84), Carlton Morris (C). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Erik Pieters, Daiki Hashioka.

Canaries: Angus Gunn, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Callum Doyle, Borja Sainz (Jose Cordoba 80), Emiliano Marcondes, Ben Chrisene (Oscar Schwartau 80), Anis Ben Slimane (Ante Crnac 37), Kenny McLean ©, Onel Hernandez (Ashley Barnes 68), Marcelino Nunez (Kellen Fisher 80). Subs not used: George Long, Grant Hanley, Amankwah Forson, Kaide Gordon, Referee: Jarred Gillet. Booked: Nelson 38, Doyle 89. Attendance: 11,828 (1,338 Canaries).