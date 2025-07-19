Hatters boss concedes goalkeeper could depart Kenilworth Road

Walton may be on his way after Keeley arrives

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has conceded that goalkeeper Jack Walton could be allowed to leave Kenilworth Road after the addition of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Josh Keeley this morning.

The 27-year-old joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley in January 2023, but has spent the last two seasons out on loan with Dundee United, helping the Tangerines reach the Scottish Premier League during his first stint and then achieving a fourth place position in the highest tier of Scottish football last term.

With Hatters’ first choice Thomas Kaminski heading to newly-promoted Championship outfit Charlton Athletic recently, it was thought that Walton, who signed a new one year deal at Kenilworth Road in the summer, would battle it out with James Shea for the number one jersey this term, having featured in a number of Town’s pre-season friendlies.

Jack Walton celebrates Luton reaching the Premier League at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith

When announcing that the stopper, who racked up 85 appearances, wouldn’t be returning to Tannadice for a third spell, a statement on United’s official website said: “After keeping 36 clean sheets in 85 appearances between the sticks and topping the William Hill Premiership save charts with a staggering 112 stops throughout the term, Jack Walton returns to Luton Town with our sincere gratitude for his services as he looks to challenge for the number one jersey at Kenilworth Road.”

However, with Luton shelling out an undisclosed fee of their own for Keeley, and Bloomfield stating he is now expected to get the opportunity to make the number one position his own, with James Shea remaining as number two, then asked if that means Walton may depart Bedfordshire to get a move closer to his family, the Town managed said: “Jack's had some interest over the summer, quite what that looks like and at what point we’re not sure. He’s done really well in pre-season, again it’s another situation that we’ll deal with as and when we best can.

“These boys, they're humans with families behind them and there's lots of different scenarios and situations that play into what you see out on the pitch on a Saturday. There’s lots to consider, especially for Jack. Having been on loan for two years, not having a settled family base, there’s lots of different situations. But for him to move on it will have to make sense for the football club as it’s a business as well. We’re trying to build and rebuild the squad, so if all things align then we’ll do what’s best for him.”