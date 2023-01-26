Hatters defender James Bree is in talks with Southampton

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that defender James Bree’s move to Premier League side Southampton is ‘progressing’.

News broke last night that the 25-year-old, who is out of contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer, was on the verge of heading to St Mary’s to rejoin former Hatters boss Nathan Jones, with reports stating a deal that could reach £750,000 had been agreed.

Edwards had spoken before of wanting to keep the full back, who has made 143 appearances for the Hatters, scoring twice, and starting 82 of the club’s last 87 Championship matches, missing just 88 minutes in those fixtures, but now expects the transfer to take place.

He said: “We’ve had an offer from Southampton for James Bree and things are progressing between the clubs.

"I’m not in a position to say anything else because at the moment, there’s nothing more to give.