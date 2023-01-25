Luton defender James Bree

Luton defender James Bree is tipped to be on the verge of completing a move to Premier League Southampton this week.

The Saints, who are now managed by former Town boss Nathan Jones, have been looking for a right back following a set-back in the recovery of Tino Livramento, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in April of last year.

Jones had been linked with Celtic's Josip Juranovic, but having signed Bree permanently from Aston Villa when in charge of Luton back in the summer of 2020, and with the 25-year-old a free agent in the summer, the Athletic are reporting the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee of around £750,000.

The former Barnsley and Aston Villa youngster has become a first team regular since moving to Kenilworth Road, playing 143 games and scoring twice, but also weighing in with a number of assists.

Speaking recently, new boss Rob Edwards had conceded he could leave during the transfer window, saying: “Nothing would surprise me because he’s a really good player and obviously he’ll be out of contract in the summer.

"With his situation, there’s always that possibility but what we’ll always do is try and make sure we do what’s right for the football club, and there’s an individual within that, a human being in that as well.

“If an opportunity for that person to be able to improve, kick on and go forward, and if it’s right for the football club, then we’ll always look at that.

“He knows what I think of him, I think he’s a top lad and a top player.

"Of course we’d love to keep him at this football club."