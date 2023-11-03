Hatters boss confirms Canadian full back is trialling with Luton's youth team
Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that the club are running the rule over Vancouver FC full back James Cameron who has joined Luton on a trial basis.
The 18-year-old played 19 times in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) last season, scoring once, as he was nominated for the CPL Best U21 Canadian Player of the Year award.
Canadian sports outlet @onesoccer reported that the teenager was being looked at by the Hatters, with a number of other Premier League clubs also apparently interested in his services as well.
Speaking to the press today, Edwards said: “He’s been with the youth team for the last couple of weeks and played a game against Notts County here at the training ground.
“He came through a little bit more from the academy side, but we have to cast the net out there and see what’s out there as well.
"So he’s someone who’s been here for a couple of weeks.”