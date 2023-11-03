News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Hatters boss confirms Canadian full back is trialling with Luton's youth team

Cameron being looked at by Town’s Development squad
By Mike Simmonds
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that the club are running the rule over Vancouver FC full back James Cameron who has joined Luton on a trial basis.

The 18-year-old played 19 times in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) last season, scoring once, as he was nominated for the CPL Best U21 Canadian Player of the Year award.

Canadian sports outlet @onesoccer reported that the teenager was being looked at by the Hatters, with a number of other Premier League clubs also apparently interested in his services as well.

Most Popular
Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesHatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Speaking to the press today, Edwards said: “He’s been with the youth team for the last couple of weeks and played a game against Notts County here at the training ground.

“He came through a little bit more from the academy side, but we have to cast the net out there and see what’s out there as well.

"So he’s someone who’s been here for a couple of weeks.”

Related topics:LutonPremier League