Hatters boss confirms Mpanzu will 'definitely' play for Luton again this season

Luton boss Rob Edwards has declared that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will ‘definitely’ play again this season after initial fears over his knee injury have been allayed.

The 29-year-old limped off during Town’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United earlier this month after falling awkwardly when being clipped by Jayden Bogle at full pelt, leaving the Bramall Lane pitch in some distress.

However, after the 1-0 victory over Bristol City before the recent international break, Edwards confirmed that the scan results had been positive, with Mpanzu expected to be out for weeks rather than months.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Although he won’t feature in this weekend’s hotly-anticipated derby clash with Watford, giving an update on his recovery, Edwards said: “He’s progressing well, he’s doing well, so things are looking more positive with him and we’re looking forward to getting him back at some stage.

"He has such a positive outlook on life, you can hear him around the training ground before you see him and he’s been really important this week."

This time last year, Mpanzu's season was soon to be ended by another injury picked up at Huddersfield Town, meaning he, like a number of others, missed the Hatters' ultimately unsuccessful foray into the Championship play-offs.

Although Luton are still in with a shout of second place this time, it appears the ex-West Ham youngster will be on hand to play a role, as Edwards added: “It was a big relief for everyone when we thought it wasn’t as serious as first feared, him more than anybody as it was happening to him.

"We were worried at the time, so it was positive news for everyone that we will get him back at some stage.