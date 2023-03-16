News you can trust since 1891
Positive news for Luton as Mpanzu is expected to be out for weeks rather than months

Midfielder suffered injury during 1-0 win at Sheffield United

By Mike Simmonds
Published 16th Mar 2023, 00:11 GMT- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed the club has received some positive news regarding the injury to midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The 28-year-old was forced to limp off during the Town’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday with what looked like potentially season-ending knee injury, as he was seen in a knee brace and on crutches at the full time whistle.

Edwards hadn’t wanted to speculate on just how long he might be out for when doing his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, preferring to wait and see just what the scan showed up.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu
With those results now back, he said: “We’ve had some good news on Pell, some really positive really news where we think it’s going to be weeks rather than months, so really positive news on that.

“He’s been magnificent, to have players fit and available at this stage of the season, that’s what you want.”

