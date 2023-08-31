Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that talks are ongoing to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi.

The 21-year-old arrived at Old Trafford as a seven-year-old, going on to play twice for the first team, with both appearances coming in European competitions, including a Champions League bow.

Mengi has had loan moves to Championship clubs Derby County and Birmingham City since then, although the England youth international has also suffered heavily with injury during his fledgling career to date.

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi warms up for the Red Devils - pic: Manchester United via Getty Images

Speculation increased yesterday that he was due to move to Kenilworth Road and asked if that was the case this afternoon, Edwards said: “He's someone that we like.

"There are talks ongoing at the moment, but I’ve got nothing to report.

"Before anything’s finished, I’ve got to be honest, I don’t want to talk about anyone’s players.

"He’s someone that we like, but I don’t want to go into too much detail at the moment if you don't mind.