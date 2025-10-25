Hatters boss declares his Luton players set the bar during Cobblers victory

Town secure first three points of Wilshere’s reign

Luton boss Jack Wilshere felt his side have set the bar with what he thought was a deserved first victory of his managerial reign as the Hatters beat Northampton Town 1-0 at Sixfields this afternoon.

The visitors had the better of the first half, Nahki Wells putting the best opportunity over from close range, but it wasn’t until an end-to-end second period where they finally went ahead, a fit-again Izzy Jones coming off the bench for his first outing of the campaign, crossing for Lamine Fanne to slide in and open his account for the club.

Luton then had to weather an aerial bombardment in the closing stages, which included eight minutes of stoppage time, Hakeem Odoffin, another who was on for his first outing for the club, making a stunning goal-line clearance to prevent Ethan Whestley from bagging a last-gasp equaliser.

With Town’s defence putting in a real shift all afternoon, skipper Kal Naismith back to his best and Teden Mengi winning a huge number of duels, then speaking about the display, Wilshere said: “I’m over the moon, I’m really, really happy for the players, I think they deserve that. I think the work they’ve done and the preparation they’ve done since I’ve been here, has been outstanding. Last week was disappointing, it was, we felt we had some control in the game, but some moments we missed out on and we were punished.

"I think the job today was still to dominate but minimise those moments. We did that and I think we deserved it today. They were outstanding and every day since I’ve been here I’ve been speaking about unity, and what you see on the pitch is unity, Kal missing a header at the end, but Hak’s there and clearing up for him, celebrating like it’s a goal and hugging each other.

"We had to fight, we had to deal with their directness and it was a challenge, it always is when you play against direct teams as anything can happen if you don't win that first duel or even if you do win that fires duel, you have to land on the seconds as they can flip it in behind again, but really, really proud of the players now, as that’s the bar now, we have to keep that level.”