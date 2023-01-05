Hatters boss denies speculation linking Luton with a loan move for Newcastle United youngster

Elliot Anderson takes a tumble after being challenged by Liverpool midfielder James Milner

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has doused the speculation linking Luton with a loan move for Newcastle United’s talented youngster Elliot Anderson.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was constantly linked with a move to Kenilworth Road last season, former boss Nathan Jones a big admirer of the Scotland U21 international, who went on to catch the eye during a loan move to Bristol Rovers, scoring seven goals and managing six assists in just 21 matches as the Pirates won promotion from League Two.

Anderson, who signed a new long-term deal at St James’ Park last year, has featured eight times from the bench in the Premier League for Eddie Howe’s top four challengers this term, but a report in the Chronicle stated he might be allowed to leave during the transfer window, with the Hatters, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday as potential destinations.

Asked if there was any truth in the story, Edwards said: “Football’s really funny, it throws up loads of rumours.