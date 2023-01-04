Luton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston are linked with a move for young Newcastle midfielder

Elliot Anderson in action for Newcastle against Crystal Palace earlier this season

Luton have been linked once more with a loan move for Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a regular in the Tynesiders match-day squad this term, making 10 appearances, with two EFL Cup starts and eight substitute outings in the Premier League, the last during Boxing Day’s 3-0 victory at Leicester City.

He was on the bench for the 0-0 draw at leaders Arsenal yesterday, although didn’t get on in the contest that saw United stay third, nine points behind the Gunners.

Previous Town boss Nathan Jones was a keen admirer of Anderson, who starred when on loan at Bristol Rovers last season, scoring seven goals and gaining six assists in just 21 League Two appearances for Joey Barton's side as they won promotion on the final day of the campaign.

Although highly thought of at St James’ Park, signing a new long-term deal in September, it might be that manager Eddie Howe looks to loan out a player who has represented both England and Scotland are youth level, once more to gain some regular first team football, with the Chronicle reporting that Luton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End are the three main interested parties.