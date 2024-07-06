Hatters boss elated to win the race to sign 'talented' midfielder Baptiste after Bees exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grenada international had been a wanted man since leaving Brentford

Hatters boss Rob Edwards was elated to win the race to sign ‘talented’ midfielder Shandon Baptiste on a free transfer following his release by Brentford this summer.

The 26-year-old’s signature was highly sought after following his departure from the Gtech Stadium was announced in May, having made 55 appearances in the Premier League since moving to West London from Oxford United in 2020 for a fee believed to be just under £2.5m. Having played 78 times in total for Brentford, the box-to-box midfielder was a wanted man, but chose Town as his permanent home, despite their relegation out of the top flight last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing his arrival in Bedfordshire, Edwards told the club’s official website: “We’re really excited to get Shandon in. I know I always say this about our players, but he’s a great person. I’ve had a few chats with him and he was really keen on joining us, it wasn’t a hard sell for me. I think he’s seen from the outside what we’re about and wanted to join and help us.

"He’s such a talented footballer. He’s someone who can take the ball, he can drive past people. I think he’s an exciting player, and technically very good, so we’re looking forward to getting him into the group. He’s at a good age, he wants to get back to the Premier League and he ticks a lot of boxes. He’s got a lot of experience, but he’s got something to prove as well, so he’s hungry. I’m delighted.