Hatters boss explains why Fanne was recalled to Town XI against Rams

Midfielder named in the side to face Derby at Pride Park

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield explained the reasoning behind recalling midfielder Lamine Fanne to the starting line-up for the first time in just over two months for the Hatters’ 1-0 win at Derby County on Good Friday.

The 21-year-old had suffered an injury in the FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest before Bloomfield took over, but when back fit, the summer signing from Swedish top flight outfit AIK, who had only joined permanently in January, started Town’s games against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. However, Fanne was then dropped for the next three matches, returning to the bench for the 1-0 win over Portsmouth on March 1, coming on in five of the next eight matches until being named on the teamsheet for the crucial contest at Pride Park.

Although he is more of a defensive midfielder by trade, the youngster was pushed into a far more advanced role on this occasion at Pride Park, playing alongside Thelo Aasgaard and just behind striker Carlton Morris as Luton looked to attack in the opening 45 minutes. Playing far further forward than usual, Fanne’s athleticism saw him lead Town’s press during the first period, forcing the Rams defenders into a number of hurried clearances as the ball often ran straight through to keeper Thomas Kaminski, while he won two free kicks as well.

Lamine Fanne puts in a challenge on Derby County's Sondre Langas at Pride Park - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

He also came close to doubling the lead that Milli Alli had given to the visitors, with a volley that flew over the bar, while when Luton were under the cosh in the second period he did his job at the other end, with four clearances, one tackle and one interception until he was replaced by Teden Mengi as part of a double change with 18 minutes remaining.

Discussing his reasoning for picking him, Bloomfield said: “There was a couple of things that contributed to it. Number one we felt that his athleticism was going to get us up the pitch. Secondly we needed as much height in the team as possible, because of the aerial threat that Derby were going to be bring, and thirdly it just felt like with Clicker (Jordan Clark) and Kal’s (Naismith) experience behind him, they’d be able to move him around and get him in the positions we needed.

"There’s been a lot of discussion around Lamine and rightly so. We brought him in as a football club and he’s had to be really patient, but he’s been adapting to the English game and he gives us options in that position. Obviously we’ve lost quite a few attacking threats recently with Eli (Elijah Adebayo) and Josh Bowler had a bit of a sore knee so he wasn’t able to be involved.

"With Alfie (Doughty) and Browny (Jacob Brown) out it’s meant we’ve had to be slightly creative in who plays further forward to support Carlton. We thought about Lasse (Nordas), but if Carlton needed to be replaced, then Lasse was important for that and we needed one of them on the pitch at all times. So lots that goes into it, but I think it was the right decision.”