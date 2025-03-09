Hatters boss explains why he went into the away end following Clarets loss

Town chief is still to secure a win on the road since replacing Rob Edwards

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield is hoping to get the opportunity to build more of a relationship with Luton supporters after what has been a frustrating introduction to his tenure at Kenilworth Road

The 41-year-old was appointed back in January to replace Rob Edwards who had left by mutual consent, but has failed to get the kind of new manager bounce the club were after, taking eight games to secure a first victory which came when beating Portsmouth 1-0 last weekend. Yesterday’s 4-0 loss at Burnley saw Bloomfield suffer a sixth loss from his 10 matches in charge, meaning he has taken just six points from a possible 30, leaving the Hatters’ in real danger of becoming marooned in the relegation zone.

After the game, having applauded the nearly 600 travelling fans, many of them witnessing a 15th defeat out of 16 matches on the road in all competitions, with just one draw at Sheffield Wednesday in that time, Bloomfield then went into the away end to have a word with some of those who had remained until the bitter end. Asked what happened, he said: “There was a lady at the front. Someone was waving to me and wanted me to say hello and my instinct, I wanted to go and say hello, so I went in.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“I think our supporters have been excellent. I know they're going to be frustrated, I know they’re disappointed, I know they want to see us win away from home. I get all of that and I'm working tirelessly to change it. It’s been hard because I've come in during the season, I've not been able to get an opportunity to get to know our supporters yet.

"Obviously I've come from another club, they don’t know me, I don't know them yet well enough and I haven't had an opportunity to get to meet them. It wasn't great circumstances after an away defeat but the lady was incredible at the front and there were a lot of supportive voices. I thank our supporters for that as they spend all their time and money travelling up and down the country for us so it was nice to go and say hello and I really hope I get more time moving forward to get to know them better.”