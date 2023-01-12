Hatters boss hasn't heard of any interest from Premier League side Fulham in Luton defender Bree

Luton defender James Bree

Luton boss Rob Edwards hasn’t heard of any interest in Town defender James Bree from Premier League side Fulham this week.

It was reported at the weekend that the 23-year-old, who is an ever present for the Hatters this term, not missing a single minute of Championship football, is on the radar of the top flight Cottagers.

However, there was nothing in it at the moment according to Edwards, as speaking about the former Barnsley and Aston Villa full back, who has played 140 times for Luton since arriving back in August 2019, he said: “I’ve not heard anything on it at the moment.

“Again, Bree is a good player, and nothing would surprise me.

"He’s a very, very good player, we’re thankful that we’ve got him here, but at the moment, it’s quiet on that, so I couldn’t comment any further.”

The fact that Luton’s players are rumoured to be interesting clubs from the Premier League is something that Edwards would expect considering their form at Kenilworth Road.

Reaching the play-offs last term and now sitting seventh means there will be onlookers who could well test Luton’s resolve in the coming weeks, as the boss continued: “It wouldn’t surprise me.

“When players are performing well, it’s good recognition for the football club and those individuals.

“We’ve got a group of players who are really happy to be here and are motivated to be here as well, and at the moment it’s very, very quiet.

“But a lot can happen in January and what are we, still not even halfway through the month, but it’s all quiet at the moment.

“If there’s truth in it, then it reflects well on the individual first and foremost.

"We’ve got some good players and there’s some good work that’s been done at this football club.

"We’ve got a great recruitment department that everyone’s involved in, and a big part of our model and how we do things is we bring players in, maybe from the league below, or for free and we can work hard with them and polish them up.

“Sometimes they might go on for a bit more money, or go above, and I think that’s credit to the football club as well as the individual we’re talking about.

