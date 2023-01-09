James Bree controls the ball against Wigan on Saturday

Luton defender James Bree has been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham in the transfer window.

The Cottagers, who have been a breath of fresh air in the top flight this term, carrying on the kind of form that saw them win the Championship title, as they are up to seventh in the table.

Marco Silva’s side are believed to be in the running to sign Arsenal’s Cedric Soares, but should they fail to agree personal terms with their number one target, the Daily Mail is reporting that Bree is a possible target, along with ex-Town youngster Max Aarons at Norwich City and Millwall's Danny McNamara.

Bree, 23, signed for Luton on loan initially back in August 2019 under Graeme Jones, before making his move permanent in the summer of 2020 once Nathan Jones took over and saved the club from relegation.