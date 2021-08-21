Hatters boss highlights the effects of Covid after Luton's squad have been hit by the virus

Hatters captain Sonny Bradley

Luton boss Nathan Jones has highlighted the impact that Covid-19 has had on his squad this term, with captain Sonny Bradley still missing after being one of a number in his squad to catch the virus.

The skipper has been out since the pre-season friendly with Portsmouth, when he completed 65 minutes, and although now back in training, his return to the first team is not yet known.

Without him, the Hatters have struggled defensively, particularly against set-pieces, conceding four times from long throws or corners, and were handed a 5-0 humbling in front of their own fans by Birmingham City this afternoon.

On the captain's enforced absence, Jones said: "Bradley’s had Covid and had it really badly, so it’s been very difficult for him.

“He’s had a Covid for a long time. Whether it’s Long Covid, I don’t know, but he’s had it and its depleted him really, took away a lot of his energy and he’s struggled.

“But he’s back training now, but it’s just about building him up, because it’s been pretty much a month out.

“That’s been disappointing because we’ve had people out, coming back and recovering from it.

“I don’t think it’s every going to go away, you just have to manage it.

"I don’t think anyone forgets about Covid. It’s still there because we get tested for if anyone has symptoms. So you never forget about it but what you have to do is live with it.

“I don’t know how many of them are first jabbed, though not many are double jabbed.

“So we’re having to demand quite a lot from certain ones and that’s causing problems."

It's not just Bradley who has been out though, as with summer signing Reece Burke yet to feature for the Hatters, while Henri Lansbury and Dan Potts also missed this afternoon's defeat, the former having suffered with Covid too, along with Wales international Tom Lockyer.

Jones added: "Reece Burke is training but he’s coming back from a thigh strain, but you can’t put him straight back into a Championship game because you could set him back again.

“Dan Potts as well, his hamstring, so we’ve had a few, we’ve got a lot out.

“Henri we lost again today with a foot injury, he had a real bad blow on his foot and was in too much pain to play.

"We had to pull him out yesterday which was a real shame, as he was excellent in midweek.