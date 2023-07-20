Hatters boss insists Nakamba signing 'speaks volumes' for Luton's Premier League ambitions

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes the permanent signing of Marvelous Nakamba 'speaks volumes' for the ambitions of the Hatters this season.

The acquisition of the 29-year-old, on a three deal, something the club don’t usually publicise, represents a fantastic piece of business from the Town board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the Zimbabwean international cost Aston Villa £11m in 2019, and still had 12 months to run on what was a lucrative deal at Villa Park, Luton have been able to persuade him to make Kenilworth Road his home, as they prepare for their first ever season in the Premier League.

Discussing his latest addition, Edwards told the club’s official website: “A massive thank you to Gary (Sweet, CEO) and the board, they’ve worked so hard on this, and to Aston Villa for making it happen.

“It’s a huge statement for the club going forward.

"To bring in a player of his quality on a permanent transfer speaks volumes of where this football club is going, how ambitious we are and where we intend to go.

"We want to keep moving forward, it’s really exciting times and Marv is another addition, together with the ones we brought in, that I think are really going to improve us.”

Marvelous Nakamba enjoys Luton's promotion to the Premier League at Wembley - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards was quoted last term as saying that Nakamba was his ‘favourite player in world football’ for the impact he had after arriving on loan.

Going into more detail on just how good the midfielder was during his stint with the Hatters, he added: “We, the supporters, the board, the staff and the players, all fell in love with Marv for what he gave us.

"Not just his work ethic, but his humility.

"He’s so unassuming; he just slotted in from day one and it felt like he had been at Luton for 10 years.

“I think he felt that love. Everyone felt that he enjoyed himself and that it felt like home for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That’s why it is special because he felt it was right, he felt comfortable, at home, and now he is.

“As a footballer, he was the glue that knitted us together, he allowed everyone to do their jobs.