Hatters boss is keeping his options open as he leaves room for two more players in 23-man Championship squad

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones will keep his options open after naming a 23-man Championship squad recently.

The Hatters chief could have registered 25 players in total, but let Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe, Elliot Thorpe and Dion Pereira all move away from Kenilworth Road before the transfer window shut, the quartet heading to Fleetwood, Bradford City and Burton Albion.

With Jones still looking to add an out of contract defender to the ranks on a free transfer, when asked if the other space had been left free to bring one of his four loanees back during January to feature for the first team, he said: “We just kept our options open, we went with what we felt we needed.

"We have Louie Watson, who is 21, so is under the threshold and doesn’t count as one, but we have him in the squad, so we’ve got 24 in terms of bodies and numbers.

"We want to keep one place open for something to come in, we’d like to do that.

"The others, we’ve got six or seven out on loan that have started well - (Josh) Neufville, (Aribim) Pepple and both boys at Fleetwood have both contributed, so that’s really good.

“Then we’ll look at it at Christmas, if we feel we can bring anyone back, or we need to, then we’ll do that.

“(John) McAtee’s not quite fit yet, but he’ll be back training with us as well, so he’ll give us a number until he goes out on loan.