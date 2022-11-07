Hatters boss is the early favourite to become new Southampton manager after Saints sack Hasenhuttl

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is rumoured to be shown the door at St Mary's

Luton boss Nathan Jones has been declared the early favourite to succeed Ralph Hasenhuttl at Premier League club Southampton, after the Saints manager was sacked this morning.

Following yesterday’s 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United, a result that saw the St Mary’s club drop into the bottom three with seven losses from their last 10 top flight matches, there had been intense speculation that 55-year-old Austrian will see his almost four year stint on the south coast ended this week.

That was then confirmed this morning, as an official statement from Southampton said: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

“First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First Team Lead Coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game on Wednesday night.

"The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

SkyBet have Jones way out in front in the odds to take over, as low as ½, ahead of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche (3/1) and River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo (10/1).

Ex-Spurs, PSG and Southampton chief Mauricio Pochettino is 12/1, with FK Bodø/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and then Rafa Benitez, Steven Gerrard and Vincent Kompany all 20/1.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his future following yesterday’s home reverse, Hasenhuttl had said: “I have made a lot of decisions in my time here. Thankfully, I don't have to make that decision.

"I cannot say the effort wasn't there, but at the moment we are not taking the reward for the effort on the pitch.

"I think being in the relegation zone is a reflection of what we've done so far.