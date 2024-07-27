Hatters boss is working hard on making 'one or two' new signings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hatters boss Rob Edwards is looking to add ‘one or two’ new signings to his squad, hopefully in time for next weekend’s final pre-season friendly of the campaign at home to La Liga side Celta Vigo.
The Luton chief has managed to bolster his squad twice in the summer transfer window to date, bringing in former Brentford and Oxford United midfielder Shandon Baptiste on a free, plus ex-Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters as well. Both players started the 2-2 draw against Scottish Premier League side Dundee United on Friday night, Baptiste playing 56 minutes until he was replaced by long-serving midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.
Walters had the opening hour, playing a huge part in Town drawing level during the first half, when released by Zack Nelson, he was felled in the area for a penalty that Jordan Clark tucked home. However, they are the only two new faces that Edwards has brought in so far, and with Reece Burke, Jacob Brown, Mads Andersen, Amari’i Bell and Marvelous Nakamba yet to get any minutes in pre-season, plus a calf injury sidelining Daiki Hashioka, Edwards is eying new players to give him further options going into the Championship opener against Burnley in just over a fortnight.
Discussing the match at Tannadice with the club’s official website, he said: “Overall, it was a good night for us. It’s good there were no injuries as it’s really obvious that we don't want any more. We’ve got some key players to come back that are making good progress and we're working really hard on getting one or two in in this next week or so.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.