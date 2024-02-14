Hatters boss loves watching Belgian international become a 'complete midfield player' for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards believe midfielder Sambi Lokonga is becoming a ‘complete midfielder player’ for the Hatters after admitting he loves watching the on-loan Arsenal midfielder in action.

The 24-year-old has made a huge impact since returning to the side following a lengthy hamstring injury which had kept him out for just under three months after playing just twice for the Hatters following his move from the Emirates in September. Back as a substitute for the 2-1 loss to Manchester City, Lokonga has started the last seven games in a row, leading to Town going on a fine run of form in the Premier League until last weekend’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United, although that contest saw him named the sponsors man of the match afterwards.

The stats would back up Edwards’ assessment too, with Lokonga averaging just under 40 passes per game and with a success rate of 89.4 per percent, the highest among his team-mates at Kenilworth Road. He has bagged two assists, a memorable one for Chiedozie Ogbene during the wonderful 4-0 victory over Brighton recently, while the other side of his game is just as impressive, winning an average of 1.8 tackles per match, plus 1.2 aerial battles as well.

Sambi Lokonga wins the ball back for Luton against Sheffield United - pic: Liam Smith

Forming an excellent partnership with Ross Barkley in front of the Hatters back four, one moment in the Blades match highlighted Lokonga’s growing importance and influence, as he sprinted back to halt a counter attack by making a perfectly timed sliding tackle, before getting his side on the front foot once more with a strong run forward.

Discussing the midfielder, Edwards said; “I love him, he’s amazing, I think he’s a brilliant player. I told him as we were walking off the pitch after training, ‘god you're some player, I love watching you play.’ I think he’s great, he’s been great for us. A brilliant person, so hard working, really humble, really talented, very tactically aware, in the right place at the right time to control a game, takes the ball under pressure. He’s giving us a final pass as well now, he’s looking like, for me, a really complete midfield player.”

Edwards has already stated he would love to sign the player on a permanent basis in the summer, although knows it would be hard to entice the former Anderlecht youngster away from the Gunners, especially as the north London side shelled out £17.2m for him in July 2021, as he penned a long term contract too.

