Hatters boss reveals he had been fully aware of Naismith's decision to join Bristol City

Former Town defender Kal Naismith

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed he had always known that defender Kal Naismith would be moving to fellow Championship side Bristol City.

The 30-year-old headed to Ashton Gate last month, the news announced via the Robins social media, despite there being nothing on Town’s official website about the fact the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season had decided to end his 18-month stint in Bedfordshire and pen a three year deal with City.

A statement from the Hatters at the time said: “We have learnt that Kal Naismith has agreed to join Bristol City when his Luton Town contract comes to an end next month.

“We were surprised to discover from our fellow Championship club’s announcement, without advance warning as is the usual etiquette, that the 30-year-old has rejected the opportunity of a new contract at Kenilworth Road.”

However, Jones confirmed this afternoon that he was well aware about Naismith’s plans to move on throughout the process, telling the Hatters’ official website: “I have a fantastic relationship with Kal, and myself and him were communicating right throughout the process.

“As a club we did all we could.

"It’s just at Kal’s age, with the contract that Bristol City offer, a lot of Championship clubs are in a position to offer that and we just couldn’t compete, which we realised.

“We thank Kal for his services.

"He has done brilliantly for us, and we’ve done brilliantly for Kal.

"We signed him as Wigan’s right winger, having played just a handful of games at centre-half.

"Look at him now in that position.

“Kal and I will maintain a great relationship.