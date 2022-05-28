Hatters left 'surprised' to learn of Naismith's move to Bristol City as Robins go against 'usual etiquette' to announce signing

Kal Naismith has left the Hatters for Bristol City

Luton have admitted they were left ‘surprised’ to find out defender Kal Naismith had left the club to join fellow Championship side Bristol City last night.

The Robins announced via social media that the 30-year-old, who was out of contract at Kenilworth Road, had become their second signing of the summer, penning a three year deal.

However, there was nothing on Town’s official website about the fact the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season had decided to end his 18-month stint in Bedfordshire, where he scored four goals in 68 matches, with no-one at Ashton Gate appearing to inform Luton that the deal had been done.

A statement from the Hatters this afternoon said: “We have learnt that Kal Naismith has agreed to join Bristol City when his Luton Town contract comes to an end next month.

“We were surprised to discover from our fellow Championship club’s announcement, without advance warning as is the usual etiquette, that the 30-year-old has rejected the opportunity of a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

“The Scot joined the Hatters as a free agent after departing Wigan Athletic in January 2021, and leaves with a total of four goals from 68 appearances, including 45 last season while winning two player of the year awards as Town reached the play-offs.